Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,516 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $45,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 4,090,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,273. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

