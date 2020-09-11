Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,526 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 10,985,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

