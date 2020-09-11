Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,415 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 886,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.