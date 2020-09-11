Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.17 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.