ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 12,954,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,970. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

