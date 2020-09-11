Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Prothena worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Prothena by 81.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prothena by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 246,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,230. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $485.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

