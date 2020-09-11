PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 3,069,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TBVPF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 35,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

