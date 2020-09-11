PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $60.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.