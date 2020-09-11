Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock remained flat at $$12.45 during midday trading on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

