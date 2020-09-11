Public Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical volume of 539 call options.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.53. 21,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

