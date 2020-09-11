Public Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical volume of 539 call options.
NYSE:PSA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.53. 21,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.
In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
