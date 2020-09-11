qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $191.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00243000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01603817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00195913 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,436,289 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.