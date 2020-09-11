Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.14-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.68 million.Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.46 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

