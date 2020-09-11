Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,811 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in WillScot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 717,309 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. WillScot Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on WillScot in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

