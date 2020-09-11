Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

HUN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 1,804,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,554. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

