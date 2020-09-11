Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 2,689,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.