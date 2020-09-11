Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,624 Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

UFS traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 763,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 163.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

