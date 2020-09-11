Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.26. 92,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,427. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

