Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,100 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.60. The stock had a trading volume of 356,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

