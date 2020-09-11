Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 2,189,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.