Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,014,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 1,096,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $939,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

