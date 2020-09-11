Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 289.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 211,009 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 1,579,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.