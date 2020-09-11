Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $207,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 729,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

