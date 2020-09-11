Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $224,000 in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

