Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $247,000 in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after buying an additional 1,177,959 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 601,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,027. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

