Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $250,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $7.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.53. 191,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.95 and its 200-day moving average is $453.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

