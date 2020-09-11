Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $254,000 in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 596,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

