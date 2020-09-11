Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $255,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

RHP stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 397,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.