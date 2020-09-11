Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $261,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after acquiring an additional 878,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,220,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 1,921,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,870. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

