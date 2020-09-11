Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $278,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Westrock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,888. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

