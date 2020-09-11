Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $5.87 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 160.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $420,822,000 after buying an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $93.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,175.11. 5,311,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,220.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,576.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

