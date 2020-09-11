Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $196,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 311,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 2,967,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

