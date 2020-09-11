Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $204,000 Investment in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 60.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

