Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $211,000 Investment in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 74.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 218,069 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

