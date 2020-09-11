Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $221,000 Investment in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

