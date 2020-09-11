Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030,364 shares of company stock valued at $800,605,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,526. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

