Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CarGurus by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $273,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,180,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,120 shares of company stock valued at $22,147,046. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 1,199,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.