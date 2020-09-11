Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FedEx by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after acquiring an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.44. 2,437,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,342. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

