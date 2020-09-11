Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 749,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.