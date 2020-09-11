Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 12.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

RLGY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.