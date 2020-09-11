Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,430 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

