Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $123,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,450.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $111.75. 150,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

