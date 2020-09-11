Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 5,037 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NMI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NMI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

