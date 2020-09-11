Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 466,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

