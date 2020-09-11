Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXO stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 2,426,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

