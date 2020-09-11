Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,396 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AAR by 1,619.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,172,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of AIR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,125. The firm has a market cap of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.65. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

