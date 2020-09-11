Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,400 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 198.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 362,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 523.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apache by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Apache by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 8,315,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,515. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

