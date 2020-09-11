Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,422 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,051,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

