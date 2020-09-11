Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,857 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,888,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,051,000 after acquiring an additional 292,266 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,492 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

