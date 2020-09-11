Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 23,018 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

