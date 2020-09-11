Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,685 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 683,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

